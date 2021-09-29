Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,762 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.