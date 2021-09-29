Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,466 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock worth $14,550,872. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.