Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,196 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HNST opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNST. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

