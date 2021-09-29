Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,416. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

