Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $848,016.30 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $751.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

