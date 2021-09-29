Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

