Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

