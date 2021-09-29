Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

