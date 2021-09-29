Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $379,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth $1,419,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4,918.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the second quarter worth $221,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTR stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

