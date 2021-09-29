Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

