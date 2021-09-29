Ergoteles LLC Buys 15,230 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

