Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.61 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 412,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

