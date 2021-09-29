Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.