Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

