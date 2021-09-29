Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

