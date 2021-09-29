Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

