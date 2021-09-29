Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OPBK stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.