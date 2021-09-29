Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $1,576,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTT opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. inTEST Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

