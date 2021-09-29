Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 420,000 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 420,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a PE ratio of -109.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

