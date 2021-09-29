Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,095,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,256,000 after purchasing an additional 632,989 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

