Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 24 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $536.94 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.87 and its 200-day moving average is $434.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

