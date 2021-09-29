Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Biodesix worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 137.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 92,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 66.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Biodesix by 298.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Biodesix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Biodesix stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $222.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 232,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

