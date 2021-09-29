Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

