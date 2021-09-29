Evan Spiegel Sells 77,215 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $6,177,972.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

