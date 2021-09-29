Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $123,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

