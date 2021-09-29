Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Everi by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

