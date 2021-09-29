EveriToken Reaches Market Cap of $78,667.32 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EveriToken has a total market cap of $78,667.32 and approximately $379.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EveriToken has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

