Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Acquires £57,448.30 in Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 44,191 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £57,448.30 ($75,056.57).

Alex Scrimgeour also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Alex Scrimgeour bought 32,300 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £44,897 ($58,658.22).

Shares of EMAN stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Everyman Media Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £128.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.