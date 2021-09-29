Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$32.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

