Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $122,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

