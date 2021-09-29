Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

