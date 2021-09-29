Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 151,698 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $54.16.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

