Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 8th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 5.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $373,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Facebook by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,524,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $877,813,000 after acquiring an additional 155,065 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 678,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $238,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 402,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.98. 275,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.55. The firm has a market cap of $964.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $878,520,830 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.