FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.43. 2,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.33. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $390.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.56.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

