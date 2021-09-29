Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of FATE opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

