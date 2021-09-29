Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after acquiring an additional 865,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

FATE stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.