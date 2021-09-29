FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $504,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.09. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

