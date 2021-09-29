FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FedEx stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.08.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

