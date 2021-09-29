Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

FEMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,206. Femasys has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

