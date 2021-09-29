Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

