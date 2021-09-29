Financial Contrast: Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) versus Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics -766.16% -26.76% -23.85% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 334.21 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -29.64 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

