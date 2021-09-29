Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,155. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

