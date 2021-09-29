Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,581,350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $762,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 200,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

