Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,604 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,717. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.22 and a one year high of $137.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

