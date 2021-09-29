Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 4,284,055 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 16.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,049,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 103,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,200. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

