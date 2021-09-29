Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 16,404 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,584. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

