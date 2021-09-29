Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,556 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.29% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $118,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,135,000 after purchasing an additional 183,753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. 11,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

