Financial Review: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Microchip Technology and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 5 13 1 2.79 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $90.97, indicating a potential downside of 42.55%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.98 $349.40 million $5.86 27.02 Photronics $609.69 million 1.39 $33.82 million $0.52 26.56

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49% Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Photronics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

