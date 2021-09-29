Financial Review: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reservoir Media and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 141.32 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats All For One Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

