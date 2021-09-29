FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,527.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

